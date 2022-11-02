Russia arrests Ukrainian man for plot to sabotage Crimea power line

Russian security services have detained a Ukrainian citizen on suspicion of planning to “sabotage” a power line in Crimea, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

The FSB said a man in his 40s had been found carrying diagrams of power lines, three explosive devices and instructions on how to use them, and suspected the man had been recruited by Ukrainian intelligence.

Advertisement

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) was not immediately available to comment.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine over eight months ago, Moscow has repeatedly accused what it calls Ukrainian “saboteurs” of targeting its energy infrastructure, including in August when it blamed Ukraine for damaging an electricity substation in Russian-annexed Crimea.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ukraine did not claim involvement, but officials have welcomed previous incidents, calling them “payback” for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Read more:

Kyiv prepares 1,000 heating points as Russia attacks energy infrastructure

Russia will resume participation in Black Sea grain deal: Defense ministry

Russia fines Wikimedia Foundation $32,600 over Ukraine war entries