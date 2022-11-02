S.Korean president says N.Korean missile launch ‘effectively territorial invasion’

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday that the launch of a North Korean ballistic missile that crossed a disputed maritime border and landed close to his country's waters was “effectively a territorial invasion”.

Yoon “pointed out today that North Korea's provocation is an effective territorial invasion by a missile that crossed the Northern Limit Line for the first time since the division” of the peninsula, his office said in a statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier on Tuesday, Seoul’s military said North Korea fired at least 10 missiles of various types Wednesday, shortly after it confirmed that a ballistic missile had landed close to South Korean waters for the first time.

“North Korea fired at least 10 missiles of various types today towards the east and west,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, as the country’s president ordered a “swift response” to Pyongyang’s latest “provocations”.

Read more:

North Korea fires ‘unspecified ballistic missile’: South Korea’s military