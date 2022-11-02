Theme
This handout photo taken on October 4, 2022 and provided by the South Korean defense ministry in Seoul shows four South Korean Air Force F-15Ks and four US Air Force F-16 fighters flying over South Korea, during a precision bombing drill in response to North Korea firing an intermediate range ballistic missile over Japan. (AFP)

South Korea fires air-to-ground missiles in response to North Korea launches

South Korea’s military said Wednesday it had fired three precision air-to-ground missiles near the spot on the maritime border where a North Korean ballistic missile landed earlier in the day.

The missiles were fired into waters “near the Northern Limit Line at a distance corresponding to the area where the North Korean missile struck,” it said in a statement, adding the exercise showed Seoul would respond “sternly to any provocations”.

