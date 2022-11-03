China says US has ‘no right’ to interfere in deal for stake in Hamburg port
The US has “no right” to interfere in Chinese cooperation with Germany, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, after Washington “strongly suggested” that Beijing would not get a controlling stake in a contested deal regarding Hamburg’s port terminal.
US interference is symptomatic of its practice of coercive diplomacy, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing in Beijing.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Pragmatic cooperation between China and Germany is a matter for the two sovereign countries, the United States should not attack it without reason and has no right to meddle and interfere,” Zhao said on Thursday, a day before German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was due in Beijing for a one day visit where he is expected to meet President Xi Jinping.
Chinese shipping giant Cosco made a bid last year to take a 35 percent stake in one of logistics firm HHLA’s HHFGn.DE three terminals in Germany’s largest port, but Germany’s coalition has been divided over whether to let the deal go ahead.
Last week the German cabinet approved a 24.9 percent stake investment by Cosco in what an economy ministry source described as an “emergency solution” to approve the deal but mitigate the impact.
The approved investment does not give Cosco any say in management or strategic decisions.
Read more: US ‘strongly suggested’ there be no controlling interest by China in Hamburg port
-
US ‘strongly suggested’ there be no controlling interest by China in Hamburg portThe United States “strongly suggested” that there would be no controlling interest by China in the Hamburg port terminal, a senior US State Department ... World News
-
US, China discuss rivalry between the two and war in UkraineUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the rivalry between the two superpowers and Russia’s war in ... World News
-
‘Acute threats’ from Russia, but China is main challenge: US militaryRussia's invasion of Ukraine highlights the “acute threats” posed by Moscow, but China is the most consequential challenge for the United States, the ... World News
-
President Xi says China, US must ‘find ways to get along’President Xi Jinping said China and the United States must “find ways to get along” to safeguard world peace and development, state media reported ... World News
-
Germany’s Scholz planning China visit ahead of G20 summit in November: ReportGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz plans to travel to China around November 3-4 in a delicate balancing act to discuss business interests and human rights ... World News
-
Germany Cabinet nod for China’s Cosco to take 24.9 pct stake in port terminalsThe German cabinet approved on Wednesday an investment by China’s Cosco for a 24.9 percent stake in one of logistics firm HHLA’s three terminals in ... Economy