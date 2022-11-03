Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Commercial vessels including vessels which are part of Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi during a misty morning in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Commercial vessels including vessels which are part of Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi during a misty morning in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31, 2022. (Reuters)

No new commitments made to Russia beyond terms of grain deal, Ukraine says

Reuters, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukraine said on Thursday it had made no commitments to Russia that go beyond the terms of the Black Sea Grains Initiative agreed in July to persuade Moscow to resume its participation in the deal.

Russia suspended participation in the UN-brokered deal on Saturday after what it said was an attack on vessels from its Black Sea fleet.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Moscow resumed its participation on Wednesday, with the Russian defense ministry saying it had received guarantees from Ukraine that it would not use the Black Sea grain corridor for military operations against Russia.

In a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko made clear Kyiv had offered nothing new to Russia to ensure it returned to the deal, intended to free up Ukrainian grain exports following Russia’s February 24 invasion.

“Our state has not undertaken any new commitments that go beyond those already existing in the grain agreement,” he said.

“Recall that within this agreement [in July] the parties committed to guarantee a safe and reliable functioning environment for the grain corridor. Ukraine has never put a grain route in danger.”

He said Ukraine was clearly adhering to the terms of the agreement.

“Ukraine did not use and did not plan to use the grain corridor for military purposes,” he said.

“Moscow has returned to the grain deal thanks to the active diplomacy of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In coordination with Ukraine, they found words that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin
understood. It was a position of strength, not a deed.”

Read more:

Six grain ships leave Ukraine ports after Russia rejoins deal: Turkey

Turkey says Russia concerned over security, exports in grain deal

Ukrainian nuclear plant disconnected from grid by Russian shelling

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size