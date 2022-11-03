Theme
Smoke rises on the outskirts of the city during a Russian missile attack, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Vladyslav Sodel
Smoke rises on the outskirts of the city during a Russian missile attack, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 31, 2022. (Reuters)

No ‘sign of undeclared nuclear activities’ in Ukraine: UN watchdog

AFP
Published: Updated:
A UN watchdog Thursday said it had seen no indications of “undeclared nuclear activities” at three locations in Ukraine during visits at Kyiv’s request to address “dirty bomb” allegations made by Russia.

“Our technical and scientific evaluation of the results we have so far did not show any sign of undeclared nuclear activities and materials at these three locations,” the International Atomic Energy Agency’s chief Rafael Grossi said in a statement.

