Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
q2f47llg_pakistan-expm-imran-khan-650_625x300_22_September_22REUTERS
Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan. (File photo: Reuters)

Pakistan’s former PM Khan wounded in foot in shooting at convoy: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was wounded when his convoy was shot at in the country’s east on Thursday, multiple local news channels said.

Khan was leading a protest march in Islamabad to demand snap elections. He was shot in the foot but was out of danger, media reports added.

His aide and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

China’s Xi says will support Pakistan in stabilizing its financial situation

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size