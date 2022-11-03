Theme
Ukrainian servicemen fire a self-propelled howitzer toward Russian positions, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, on a frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine November 2, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says Ukraine released 107 captured soldiers

Reuters
Russia’s defense ministry said on Thursday that Ukraine had released 107 Russian service personnel in the latest exchange of prisoners of war between Kyiv and Moscow.

In a statement, the ministry said the soldiers would be taken to Moscow for medical treatment.

Earlier, the Russian-installed head of the Russian-held part of Ukraine’s Donetsk region said Russia would also free 107 captured Ukrainian service personnel.

