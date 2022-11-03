Russia says Ukraine released 107 captured soldiers
Russia’s defense ministry said on Thursday that Ukraine had released 107 Russian service personnel in the latest exchange of prisoners of war between Kyiv and Moscow.
In a statement, the ministry said the soldiers would be taken to Moscow for medical treatment.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Earlier, the Russian-installed head of the Russian-held part of Ukraine’s Donetsk region said Russia would also free 107 captured Ukrainian service personnel.
Read more:
Two Americans among 10 prisoners released to Saudi Arabia from Ukraine
Putin thanks Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince for Kingdom’s mediation in prisoner release
Microsoft extends free tech support for Ukraine through next year