UN chief Guterres pushes Russia, Ukraine to extend Black Sea grain deal
Ukraine has exported 10 million tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs since the UN and Turkey brokered a July deal to resume shipments stalled by Russia’s war, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday as he pushed Russia and Ukraine to extend the pact.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“I appeal to all parties to concentrate efforts in two areas. First, renewal and full implementation of the Black Sea Initiative. Second, removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertilizer,” he told reporters.
Read more:
No new commitments made to Russia beyond terms of grain deal, Ukraine says
Six grain ships leave Ukraine ports after Russia rejoins deal: Turkey