UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the 77th Session of the UNGA, Sept. 20, 2022. (Reuters)
UN chief Guterres pushes Russia, Ukraine to extend Black Sea grain deal

Reuters
Ukraine has exported 10 million tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs since the UN and Turkey brokered a July deal to resume shipments stalled by Russia’s war, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday as he pushed Russia and Ukraine to extend the pact.

“I appeal to all parties to concentrate efforts in two areas. First, renewal and full implementation of the Black Sea Initiative. Second, removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertilizer,” he told reporters.

