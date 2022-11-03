US, S. Korea agree to extend joint air drills after N.Korea missile tests
South Korea's air force said Thursday it would extend ongoing joint air drills with the United States -- the largest-ever such exercises -- due to North Korea's “recent provocations”.
“The joint air forces have agreed to extend the Vigilant Storm drill that kicked off on October 31 with respect to the North's recent provocations,” the air force said in a statement hours after Pyongyang's launch of three missiles.
Developing
