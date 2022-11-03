Theme
This handout photo taken on October 4, 2022 and provided by the South Korean defense ministry in Seoul shows four South Korean Air Force F-15Ks and four US Air Force F-16 fighters flying over South Korea, during a precision bombing drill in response to North Korea firing an intermediate range ballistic missile over Japan. (AFP)
US, S. Korea agree to extend joint air drills after N.Korea missile tests

AFP, Seoul
South Korea's air force said Thursday it would extend ongoing joint air drills with the United States -- the largest-ever such exercises -- due to North Korea's “recent provocations”.

“The joint air forces have agreed to extend the Vigilant Storm drill that kicked off on October 31 with respect to the North's recent provocations,” the air force said in a statement hours after Pyongyang's launch of three missiles.

