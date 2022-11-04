Football fans without World Cup 2022 tickets can now enter Qatar under rule change

Qatar officials have announced that rules around entry into the country for football fans without a ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2022 have now been changed.

Previously, only fans with a ticket to one of the World Cup 2022 games were allowed to enter Qatar during the month-long tournament. However, officials have announced that fans will now be allowed to enter Qatar from December 2 - 12 days after the tournament kicks off on November 20.

The rule change means fans without tickets can enjoy all the football action of the knockout stages of the World Cup in football fan zones across the Gulf country.

“We are delighted to announce that fans without tickets can enter the State of Qatar after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group Stage - starting from 2 Dec 2022 - to enjoy the unique atmosphere here with teams and fans in the country,” officials announced on Thursday on the World Cup Qatar’s official twitter account Road to 2022.

We are delighted to announce that fans without tickets can enter the State of Qatar after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group Stage - starting from 2 Dec 2022 - to enjoy the unique atmosphere here with teams and fans in the country. pic.twitter.com/cIoNdO767T — Road to 2022 (@roadto2022en) November 3, 2022

All tickets holders still need to apply for a Hayya Card and can apply via the Hayya platform or Hayya mobile app.

Until December 23, international fans passing through the Abu Samra border crossing must have a vehicle entry permit.

