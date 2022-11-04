Theme
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing, China, on November 4, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Germany’s Scholz calls on China to use ‘influence’ on Moscow to stop war in Ukraine

AFP, Beijing
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he told Chinese President Xi Jinping in talks on Friday that he wanted Beijing to use its “influence” on Moscow to stop the war in Ukraine.

“I told President (Xi) that it is important for China to use its influence on Russia,” Scholz said.

“Russia must immediately stop the attacks under which the civilian population is suffering daily and withdraw from Ukraine.”

Scholz, on a one-day visit to Beijing, said Russia, China and the West had agreed to respect the UN charter and “principles such as sovereignty and territorial integrity,” which he said Russia was violating in Ukraine.

The German leader also called on Russian President Vladimir Putin at a news conference to prolong a deal allowing grain shipments to continue from Ukraine via the Black Sea.

“Hunger must not be used as a weapon,” Scholz said.

Grain shipments from Ukraine resumed Thursday after Russia returned to a deal allowing their safe passage following international pressure.

But Moscow said it had yet to decide whether to extend the grain deal beyond November 19 - the renewal date written into the original agreement brokered by the UN and Turkey to stave off a global food emergency.

One of the world’s largest grain exporters, Ukraine was forced to halt almost all deliveries after Russia invaded the country on February 24.

Putin insists the grain goes mainly to European countries, rather than poorer nations.

Ukraine and European countries refute these accusations, saying the supplies are essential for some of the poorest countries on earth.

