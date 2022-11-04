US announces $400 mln weapons package for Ukraine, including Phoenix Ghost drones

The Pentagon announced on Friday a new $400 million weapons package for Ukraine, which will include Phoenix Ghost drones and Hawk air defenses.

The US said the latest package will include:

Funding to refurbish HAWK air defense missiles

45 Refurbished T-72B Tanks

1,100 Phoenix Ghost drones

40 Armored Riverine Boats

Funding to refurbish 250 M1117 Armored Security Vehicles

Developing