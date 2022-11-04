Theme
A destroyed building Kharkiv. (File Photo: AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

US announces $400 mln weapons package for Ukraine, including Phoenix Ghost drones

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
The Pentagon announced on Friday a new $400 million weapons package for Ukraine, which will include Phoenix Ghost drones and Hawk air defenses.

The US said the latest package will include:

  • Funding to refurbish HAWK air defense missiles
  • 45 Refurbished T-72B Tanks
  • 1,100 Phoenix Ghost drones
  • 40 Armored Riverine Boats
  • Funding to refurbish 250 M1117 Armored Security Vehicles

Developing

