Top Biden official makes unannounced visit to Ukraine, reaffirms support

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Friday, where he met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reaffirmed Washington’s support.

A Biden administration official confirmed to Al Arabiya English Sullivan’s visit.

The White House later released a statement and said Sullivan went to underscore Washington’s steadfast support to Ukraine and its people as they defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity. “He also affirmed the continued provision of economic and humanitarian assistance, as well as ongoing efforts with partners to hold Russia accountable for its aggression,” NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.

Had a meeting with the NSA to the US President @JakeSullivan46. Discussed topical issues of cooperation between 🇺🇦 and 🇺🇸 and continued aid for 🇺🇦 in its struggle for freedom and independence. @JakeSullivan46 visit is an extremely important signal of 🇺🇸 support for 🇺🇦. pic.twitter.com/lBG5OVJH6J — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) November 4, 2022

Reuters quoted Sullivan as saying that the US would continue to support Ukraine regardless of the outcome of next week’s US midterm elections.

Some Republican lawmakers have made comments about reducing the amount of US aid to Ukraine if they take back control of Congress next week.

“We fully intend to ensure that the resources are there as necessary and that we’ll get votes from both sides of the aisle to make that happen,” Sullivan told reporters in Ukraine, according to Reuters.

A Ukrainian source familiar with Friday’s meeting said Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, was also present.

Talks touched on the defense assistance program being provided by the US to Ukrainian forces fighting back the Russian invasion, as well as potential plans on the battlefield by Moscow.

