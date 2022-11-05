Judge in Russia-occupied Ukraine shot and wounded: Authorities

A judge in a Ukrainian town controlled by Moscow was in a “serious” condition after surviving an assassination attempt, a separatist leader in Donetsk said Saturday.

“There was attempt with the use of firearms on a judge of the Supreme Court of the Donetsk Republic Alexander Nikulin,” the rebel leader of the self-proclaimed republic, Denis Pushilin, said on Telegram.

He blamed Kyiv, saying the attack took place on Friday evening in the town of Vuhlehirsk, in the eastern Donetsk region.

“The Ukrainian regime continues to show its vile terrorist methods,” Pushilin added, saying the judge had been “giving sentences to Nazi war criminals.”

“His condition is assessed by doctors to be stable but serious,” he added.

Russia regularly calls Ukrainian armed forces “Nazis” and President Vladimir Putin has said he sent troops to Ukraine last February to “de-Nazify” the country.



