Ukraine introduces extra power rationing: Operator

Ukraine’s state energy company on Saturday announced additional power rationing in Kyiv and several other regions of the country following scheduled electricity cuts already imposed to limit consumption following Russian strikes.

“Today the Ukrenergo control centre was forced to introduce additional restrictions in the form of emergency shutdowns for all categories of consumers,” the operator said.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Read more:



Iran acknowledges supplying Russia with drones, insists transfer happened before war

Judge in Russia-occupied Ukraine shot and wounded: Authorities

European countries urge UN probe of Iran drones in Ukraine