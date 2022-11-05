Theme
File photo of Kyiv. (AFP)
This photo shows Ukraine capital Kyiv at night. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine introduces extra power rationing: Operator

AFP
Published: Updated:
Ukraine’s state energy company on Saturday announced additional power rationing in Kyiv and several other regions of the country following scheduled electricity cuts already imposed to limit consumption following Russian strikes.

“Today the Ukrenergo control centre was forced to introduce additional restrictions in the form of emergency shutdowns for all categories of consumers,” the operator said.

