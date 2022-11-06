Congo and Rwanda hold talks in Angola to resolve conflict in eastern Congo
Officials from Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda held talks on Saturday aimed at ending a political stand-off between the two countries caused by widespread conflict near their shared border.
The discussions, held in Angola and mediated by Angolan President João Lourenco, come amid worsening tensions caused by violence carried out by the M23 rebel group in Congo’s east which has forced tens of thousands to flee their homes in an area that has had little respite from conflict for decades.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Congo has long accused Rwanda of backing the Tutsi-led group, which has attacked the Congolese army near the Rwandan
border since 2012. Rwanda denies this.
A joint statement released late on Saturday said the talks would “maintain the political dialogue between the authorities of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Rwanda as a means of resolving the political crisis between the two
brotherly countries.”
The talks will carry on discussions held in July in which the two countries pledged to end hostilities and remove M23 fighters from Congo.
Diplomatic tensions escalated last month after the group launched a new offensive in North Kivu province and captured the
strategic town of Kiwanja, prompting Congolese authorities to expel the Rwandan ambassador.
Last week, thousands joined anti-Rwanda protests in the eastern city of Goma.
Read more: Blinken says he discussed with Kagame reports that Rwanda supports Congo rebel group
-
Blinken says he discussed with Kagame reports that Rwanda supports Congo rebel groupUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday he discussed with Rwandan President Paul Kagame credible reports that Rwanda continued to ... World News
-
African Union chair Macky Sall calls for dialogue over rising Congo-Rwanda tensionsSenegal President Macky Sall, who chairs the Africa Union organization, on Sunday called for dialogue between the Democratic Republic of Congo and ... World News
-
At least 33 killed in DR Congo clashes: MonitorAt least 33 people were killed following an attack on a town in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a respected monitor said Saturday, raising an ... World News
-
Blinken says he discussed with Kagame reports that Rwanda supports Congo rebel groupUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday he discussed with Rwandan President Paul Kagame credible reports that Rwanda continued to ... World News
-
Guterres, ‘outraged’ by UN shooting in Congo, demands accountabilityUN chief Antonio Guterres said Sunday he was “outraged” by a deadly incident involving UN peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of Congo on the ... World News
-
10 killed by suspected rebels in DR CongoSuspected fighters from a notorious rebel group have killed 10 civilians in an attack in Ituri in eastern DR Congo, local officials said Saturday, as ... World News
-
Two police killed, 800 inmates flee in DR Congo jailbreakMore than 800 inmates have escaped from a prison in eastern DR Congo after gunmen staged a jailbreak in which two policemen were killed, sources said ... World News