Four killed in deadly fight at Spain wedding party: Police

Four people were killed and four others seriously injured early Sunday after a car rammed into members of a wedding party in Spain following a fight, police said.
Officers have detained three suspects and are searching for a fourth over the deadly incident, a spokesman for the national police told AFP.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The fight erupted at dawn in front of a restaurant that was hosting the wedding in Torrejon de Ardoz, some 25 kilometers (16 miles) northeast of Madrid.
After the dispute, a car rammed into wedding guests and then sped away.
“When we arrived on the scene, we found four people had died of multiple fractures,” said Carlos Polo, head of Madrid emergency services.
Four others who were injured have been transferred to hospital for treatment, he said.
The vehicle suspected of having carried out the attack was spotted 50 kilometers from the scene of the accident and its three occupants arrested, police said.
Local media identified the trio as a father and his two children.
Police said they were searching for a fourth suspect alleged to have been involved.
Read more:
Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania
Four injured in new mining accident following blast in northwest Turkey
Five killed in suicide bombing on Somalia military training camp
-
Five killed in suicide bombing on Somalia military training campFive people were killed in a suicide bombing targeting a military training camp in Somalia, army officials told AFP Sunday, in an attack claimed by Al ... World News
-
Six displaced Syrians, including two children, killed in regime rocket strikeSyrian regime rocket fire killed six civilians including two children at makeshift camps for displaced people in the country's last major rebel-held ... Middle East
-
Four Iranian police officers, one ‘terrorist’ killed in separate incidents in IranFour Iranian police officers and one “terrorist” have been killed in separate incidents in the strife-torn country, state media and the Revolutionary ... World News