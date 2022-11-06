Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Aaron Carter attends WE tv Celebrates The 100th Episode Of The Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Franchise And The Premiere Of Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv /AFP / Getty Images via AFP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Presley Ann
Aaron Carter attends WE tv Celebrates The 100th Episode Of The Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Franchise And The Premiere Of Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (AFP)

Singer Aaron Carter, 34, found dead in his home: Reports

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Aaron Carter, who won early fame as a child pop star and toured with his brother’s hit band Backstreet Boys before pursuing careers in rap and acting, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Saturday, according to media reports.

For the latest headlinest, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department spokesperson on Saturday afternoon confirmed to Reuters that deputies had found a deceased person at Carter’s residence, and that homicide investigators were on their way to the scene, but said they could not provide further details.

There were no reports that foul play was suspected in Carter’s death.

Carter, 34, released his debut album in 1997 when he was just 9 years old, becoming a child pop star who frequently appeared on Nickelodeon, according to TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter. He turned to rap later in his music career, and also acted in productions such as the Broadway Show “Seussical.”

He wrestled with addiction issues for years, sometimes sharing them publicly.

In a 2019 appearance on the celebrity wellness TV show “The Doctors,” he held up a bag full of prescription drugs that he said he took after being diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, manic depression and anxiety.

Carter went to drug rehabilitation centers on multiple occasions, most recently earlier this year, in an effort to regain custody of his son, Prince, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Read more:

UK’s Matt Hancock loses Tory whip after agreeing to appear on ‘I’m a Celebrity’

Kidnapped California family, including 8-month-old baby, found dead: Sheriff

Italian club Monza’s Mari discharged from hospital after supermarket stabbing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size