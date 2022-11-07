Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
People pay their respects at the wake of journalist Percival Mabasa in Paranaque, Metro Manila on October 6, 2022. Mabasa, a Philippine radio broadcaster, was shot dead near his home in suburban Manila, police said on October 4, the latest in a long list of journalists killed in the country. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)
People pay their respects at the wake of journalist Percival Mabasa in Paranaque, Metro Manila on October 6, 2022. Mabasa, a Philippine radio broadcaster, was shot dead near his home in suburban Manila, police said on October 4, the latest in a long list of journalists killed in the country. (AFP)

Philippine police accuse country’s prisons chief of ordering journalist’s murder

AFP, Manila
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Philippine police accused Monday the country’s prisons chief of ordering the killing of a prominent radio journalist, whose death sparked international alarm.

Radio personality Percival Mabasa, 63, who went by the name “Percy Lapid” in his program, was shot dead in a Manila suburb on October 3 as he drove to his studio.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Police filed murder complaints against Bureau of Corrections director general Gerald Bantag, who is currently suspended from duty, and his deputy security officer Ricardo Zulueta.

The alleged gunman, Joel Escorial, surrendered to authorities last month out of fear for his safety after police broadcast his face from security footage, officials said previously.

“He [Bantag] will probably be the highest official of this land ever charged with a case of this gravity,” Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla said.

Bantag allegedly ordered the murder of Mabasa following the “continued expose by the latter of the issues against the former on his show,” Eugene Javier of the National Bureau of Investigation told reporters, reading from a statement.

Read more:

Iran detains journalist who interviewed Mahsa Amini’s father: Rights group

Veteran Russian journalist killed by stray bullet at Crimea base

Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif killed in police shooting in Kenya

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size