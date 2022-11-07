Pollution curbs lifted in Indian capital New Delhi although air quality ‘very poor’
Primary schools will reopen in India’s capital New Delhi this week and curbs will be lifted on certain construction activities, authorities said on Monday, after pollution levels improved to the ‘very poor’ category from ‘severe.’
Residents in the capital have been waking up in recent weeks to hazy mornings with the sky a shade of grey.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
A thick layer of smog envelops the city in winter as cold, heavy air traps construction dust, vehicle emissions and smoke from crop stubble burning in neighboring states, causing a surge in respiratory illnesses among its 20 million people.
The air quality index in nearly all monitoring stations in the city was between 300 to 400 or in the “very poor” category on Monday, which experts say leads to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.
However, it was an improvement on last week’s reading of 400-500 in the index, which is described as “severe.”
“Directions for work from home amended and offices functioning at full capacity from today,” Delhi state environment minister Gopal Rai told reporters.
Primary schools will reopen on Wednesday.
The central and state governments ordered the closure of primary schools, banned the entry of diesel vehicles carrying non-essential goods and suspended most construction and demolition activity in the national capital region last week.
Rai said private demolition and construction will still remain banned, but public works relating to highways and power
transmission will be permitted.
Air quality could worsen later this week, however, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said on its website.
Read more: India’s capital New Delhi choked by ‘hazardous’ smog
-
India’s capital New Delhi choked by ‘hazardous’ smogSmog in New Delhi hit “hazardous” levels on Thursday as smoke from thousands of crop fires in northern India combined with other pollutants to create ... World News
-
New Delhi’s air pollution still extremely high despite emergency measuresAir pollution remained extremely high in the Indian capital on Thursday, a day after authorities closed schools indefinitely and shut some power ... World News
-
New Delhi air pollution situation is ‘very serious,’ says India’s top courtThe Chief Justice of India on Saturday asked the central government to come up with an emergency plan to tackle New Delhi’s toxic air quality and ... World News
-
Indian capital New Delhi to ban firecrackers ahead of pollution seasonIndia’s capital New Delhi is to ban firecrackers to ease the burden of winter pollution on its longer-suffering residents, though likely taking some ... World News