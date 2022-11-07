Theme
Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka takes a catch to dismiss Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai. (File photo)
Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka takes a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai. (File photo)

Sri Lankan cricketer Gunathilaka denied bail in Sydney sexual assault case

Reuters, Sydney
Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was denied bail by a court in Sydney on Monday after being charged with sexual assault while he was in Australia to play in the T20 World Cup.

Gunathilaka attended court via a video link. The bail hearing took place at the Downing Centre court in Sydney.

Defense attorney Ananda Amaranath did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sri Lankan Cricket said in a statement on Sunday it would closely monitor court proceedings and, in consultation with the International Cricket Council, launch an inquiry into the matter.

