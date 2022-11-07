Sri Lankan cricketer Gunathilaka denied bail in Sydney sexual assault case

Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was denied bail by a court in Sydney on Monday after being charged with sexual assault while he was in Australia to play in the T20 World Cup.



Gunathilaka attended court via a video link. The bail hearing took place at the Downing Centre court in Sydney.

Defense attorney Ananda Amaranath did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Sri Lankan Cricket said in a statement on Sunday it would closely monitor court proceedings and, in consultation with the International Cricket Council, launch an inquiry into the matter.

