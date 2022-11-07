UK to pledge more than $115 mln to developing economies to tackle climate change
Britain’s foreign minister James Cleverly on Monday will announce investments of more than 100 million pounds ($115 million) to support developing countries in their fight against the impact of climate change.
“Mr. Cleverly will also argue that long-term prosperity depends on taking action on climate change and ramping up investment in renewable energy across the world,” Britain’s foreign ministry said.
The foreign minister is in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, at the COP27 climate conference.
“Now is the time for all countries to step up their action on climate change and deliver the tangible change needed,” Cleverly said in a statement.
