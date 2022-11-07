Theme
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov waits for the start of the Ukraine Defense Consultative Group group meeting hosted by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at U.S. Airbase in Ramstein, Germany, April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov waits for the start of the Ukraine Defense Consultative Group group meeting hosted by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at US Airbase in Ramstein, Germany, April 26, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine receives first delivery of NASAMS air defense systems: Minister

Ukraine has received its first delivery of NASAMS and Apside air defense systems, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Monday.

“We will continue to shoot down the enemy targets attacking us. Thank you to our partners: Norway, Spain and the US,” Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

