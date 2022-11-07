Ukraine receives first delivery of NASAMS air defense systems: Minister
Ukraine has received its first delivery of NASAMS and Apside air defense systems, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Monday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We will continue to shoot down the enemy targets attacking us. Thank you to our partners: Norway, Spain and the US,” Reznikov wrote on Twitter.
Read more:
Kremlin declines to comment on reported Ukraine de-escalation talks with US officials
China’s exports to Russia grow faster despite weakening demand elsewhere
Ukraine says Russia destroying civilian ships on river in southern standoff