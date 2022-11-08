Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Children watch a screen broadcasting the address of Pakistani former prime minister Imran Khan a day after an assassination attempt during his long march near Wazirabad, in Islamabad on November 4, 2022. Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was recovering in hospital on November 4 after a gunman shot him in the leg, with his supporters vowing the assassination attempt will not derail his long march bid to return to power. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP)
Children watch a screen broadcasting the address of Pakistani former prime minister Imran Khan a day after an assassination attempt during his long march near Wazirabad, in Islamabad, November 4, 2022. (AFP)

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan rejects Pakistan police report into shooting

Bloomberg
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected a police report on the shooting at a public rally last week that left him wounded in the leg because it doesn’t name those in government and the military that he blames for the attack.

Police in the Punjab province, where the attack took place Thursday, registered a complaint, known as First Information Report.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Khan’s party rejected it since it doesn’t name current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a general in the country’s powerful spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence, whom Khan has blamed, according to Ejaz Chaudhry, a leader in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

The former cricket star has described the shooting as an “assassination attempt.”

The current police document names only the person arrested at the rally seen firing at Khan in televised footage of the incident and who confessed to operating alone.

Khan is recuperating at his residence in Lahore after being treated for his injuries. He has called on his supporters to restart walking toward Islamabad later this week to pressure Sharif’s government to call early elections.

The march will start from the spot where he was shot at. The former cricket star will address his supporters virtually and join them in about two weeks as they get closer to the capital.

Read more:

Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan shot in ‘clear assassination’ attempt

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan welcomes government’s probe into shooting

Imran Khan wants Pakistan’s prime minister to resign over shooting

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size