Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan rejects Pakistan police report into shooting

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected a police report on the shooting at a public rally last week that left him wounded in the leg because it doesn’t name those in government and the military that he blames for the attack.



Police in the Punjab province, where the attack took place Thursday, registered a complaint, known as First Information Report.



Khan’s party rejected it since it doesn’t name current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a general in the country’s powerful spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence, whom Khan has blamed, according to Ejaz Chaudhry, a leader in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.



The former cricket star has described the shooting as an “assassination attempt.”



The current police document names only the person arrested at the rally seen firing at Khan in televised footage of the incident and who confessed to operating alone.



Khan is recuperating at his residence in Lahore after being treated for his injuries. He has called on his supporters to restart walking toward Islamabad later this week to pressure Sharif’s government to call early elections.



The march will start from the spot where he was shot at. The former cricket star will address his supporters virtually and join them in about two weeks as they get closer to the capital.



