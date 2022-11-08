North Korea denies supplying arms to Russia, says it has no plans to do so

North Korea said it has never had any arms dealings with Russia and has no plans to do so in the future, denying the US accusation that Pyongyang was supplying Moscow with artillery shells for use in its war on Ukraine, state news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday.

“We once again make clear that we have never had ‘arms dealings’ with Russia and that we have no plan to do so in the future,” KCNA cited North Korea's vice director of military foreign affairs of the Ministry of National Defense as saying.

Advertisement

Last week, White House spokesman for the National Security Council John Kirby said: “Our information indicates that North Korea is covertly supplying Russia's war in Ukraine with a significant number of artillery shells, while obfuscating the real destination of the arms shipments by trying to make it appear as though they're being sent to countries in the Middle East or North Africa.”

Washington has also accused Iran of supplying Russia with drones being used in Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said last week that sanctioning North Korea is an option on the table of discussion: “Just as we're using every tool and will use every tool to counter the Iranian provision of weapons to Russia, we will do the same when it comes to North Korea’s provisions of weapons to Russia.”

He added: “There are existing sanctions on the books. We will look at additional tools and authorities that we may be able to call upon to counter this activity.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

North Korea ‘covertly’ supplying artillery shells to Russia: White House

Train crosses North Korea border into Russia after arms report: Think tank

US ‘concerned’ about possible Iran missiles for Russia