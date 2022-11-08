Pakistan police name lone shooter in gun attack on former PM Imran Khan
Pakistani police on Tuesday opened a criminal investigation into a failed assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan and said just one shooter was involved.
Khan, 70, has suggested that there could be two people who shot at him at anti-government rally in the eastern city of Wazirabad last Thursday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The former cricket star, who has been pressing for early elections since being ousted as premier after losing a parliament vote in April, is recovering from leg wounds at his home in Lahore city.
Police identified the suspect as Mohammad Naveed, man in his 30s.
A copy of the police report, which was seen by Reuters, said a man in the crowd near Khan had taken out a pistol and started shooting, wounding Khan and 10 other people, one of whom later died.
Police said the suspected shooter was arrested after Khan supporter Ibtesam Hasan overpowered him and threw off his aim.
Regional police chief Akhtar Abbas told Reuters that a criminal investigation had been launched after registration of a formal case.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday the suspect was self-motivated.
“The things we got from his cell phone showed that he was fully motivated, fully committed,” he told a news conference.
Reuters journalists last Friday visited the district of Wazirabad where the suspect lived in a dingy house with his widowed mother, wife and two sons - the youngest just two weeks old.
Police confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday this was the same man as the suspect Mohammad Naveed named in the case.
Neighbors said he had this year returned from Saudi Arabia where had worked as plumber for several years.
They described him as a quiet person and that his connection with the attack came as a surprise, although he had shown some
signs of religiosity since his return to Pakistan.
“I knew him since his childhood, he had no bad habits, his act just shocked us,” said neighbor Mohammad Saddiq, adding the man lately had preached to him about saying his prayers.
He attended neighborhood mosque and had recently objected to a music event at a nearby school, asking to ensure music was not played at prayer time.
Khan said in a Tweet on Tuesday the police case was “farcical.”
He has accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and intelligence official Major-General Faisal Nasser and planning to assassinate him. The government and military have denied this.
Khan launched what is known as a long-march protest rally from Lahore to the capital on Oct. 28, which his party said will resume on Thursday at the same place where he was attacked.
Khan supporters blocked roads near the capital Islamabad on Tuesday, disrupting traffic and forcing schools to close.
Read more:
Supporters of Pakistan’s Imran Khan block roads in new protest
Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan shot in ‘clear assassination’ attempt
China’s Xi says will support Pakistan in stabilizing its financial situation
-
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan rejects Pakistan police report into shootingFormer Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected a police report on the shooting at a public rally last week that left him wounded in the leg ... World News
-
Reeling from floods, Pakistan seeks climate compensation, debt reliefPakistan’s prime minister said his country would need debt relief and would seek compensation for climate damage as it recovers from catastrophic ... World News
-
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan welcomes government’s probe into shootingFormer Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday he welcomed the government’s offer to launch a judicial commission to investigate the attack ... World News
-
Imran Khan wants Pakistan’s prime minister to resign over shootingPakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was in a stable condition on Friday after being shot and wounded during a protest march the day before, a ... World News