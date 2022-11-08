Powerball draw for record $1.9 bln jackpot delayed, fuels lottery fever in US

A Powerball draw for a staggering $1.9 billion jackpot -- the largest prize in history -- has been delayed, further fueling lottery fever across the United States.

California Lottery said late Monday the drawing was delayed because a participating lottery needed more time to complete security protocols.

“Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,” California Lottery tweeted.

“There is currently no estimated time for the drawing.”

With no ticket matching Saturday’s winning numbers, the pot was rolled over -- leaving countless Americans dreaming big.

Even those who do not usually play the lottery were taking their chances, forming lines at convenience stores around the country to buy their tickets.

Business Insider finance reporter Hayley Cuccinello was among them, tweeting, “me: spending $24 for additional life insurance isn’t worth it, what are the odds also me: *buys $20 of powerball tix*.”

The odds of winning the jackpot are still 1 in 292.2 million. If there are duplicate winners, they will share the jackpot.

The last time someone claimed the Powerball jackpot was August 3, when a lucky ticket holder in Pennsylvania raked in an estimated $206.9 million. Since then, the Powerball jackpot has grown and grown.

While no one claimed the big prize on Saturday, 16 tickets matched the five main numbers to win $1 million each. To get the jackpot, you must also get the Powerball number.

Tickets cost $2 and a winner can choose either a lump sum payment, calculated for this jackpot at $929 million, or opt to be paid in installments over 29 years.

Most winners choose the lump sum payout.

Twitter was full of lottery hopefuls dreaming of what they could do with all that money, from using it to help the needy to buying every single one of their followers “a Classic Chocolate Frosty from @Wendys.”

Hope springs eternal for some enthusiasts.

“My psychic told me November 12th was gonna be the best day of my life, so if there’s still no powerball winner by then, I’m buying as many tickets as possible,” wrote oneTwitter user.

