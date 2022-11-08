Theme
A view of a plane flying over Sharm El-Sheikh, during the COP27 climate summit in Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 7, 2022. REUTERS
A view of a plane flying over Sharm El-Sheikh, during the COP27 climate summit in Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 7, 2022, where leaders are meeting to discuss the global climate emergency. (Reuters)

Warmest European winter on record: EU monitor

Reuters
October temperatures in Europe were the warmest on record, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said Tuesday, hitting nearly 2 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 reference period.

“The severe consequences of climate change are very visible today and we need ambitious climate action at COP27,” said C3S deputy director Samantha Burgess, referring to UN climate talks currently talking place in Sharm el-Sheikh.

