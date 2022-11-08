Warmest European winter on record: EU monitor

October temperatures in Europe were the warmest on record, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said Tuesday, hitting nearly 2 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 reference period.

“The severe consequences of climate change are very visible today and we need ambitious climate action at COP27,” said C3S deputy director Samantha Burgess, referring to UN climate talks currently talking place in Sharm el-Sheikh.



