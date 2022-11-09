Blinken welcomes Omani FM to Washington

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi at the State Department Tuesday as they launch a new strategic dialogue between Oman and the United States for greater cooperation on regional issues.

Blinken and al-Busaidi say their meeting will cover a “number of critical issues” including discussion on Yemen and Iran as well as trade and investment, education and culture and the climate crisis.

“I’m particularly pleased that we’ve started our strategic dialogue,” Blinken said as the counterparts began their meetings. “We’re focused on a number of critical issues that I think will be to the benefit of people in both countries.”

The Omani Foreign Minister said “This dialogue, I am sure, will elevate the relationship to a new level as we collaborate to face new challenges.”

Al-Busaidi added, “our views and perspectives on a range of issues, whether it’s Palestine or Yemen or regional security. I think the relationship with the United States is very much appreciated by my country. We value this friendship that has stood the test of time for nearly 200 years, and I think it is only fair to say I think it is bound to grow stronger and deeper in the years to come.”

