Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
People sit in front of gondolas in Venice, Italy. (File photo: Reuters)
People sit in front of gondolas in Venice, Italy. (File photo: Reuters)

Magnitude 5.7 quake shakes Italy’s Adriatic coast, but causes no major damage

Reuters, Rome
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A strong earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck off Italy’s Adriatic coast early on Wednesday, but caused no serious damage or injuries, according to initial reports.

The quake happened shortly after 7 am (0600 GMT), and was felt as far away as Rome on the other side of the country, and in the northern regions of Veneto, Friuli, and Trentino.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“No injuries at the moment,” a spokesman for Italy's Civil Protection told Reuters, as the agency tweeted that checks
on the ground were continuing.

The quake’s epicenter was at 35 kilometers offshore from Pesaro, a seaside city in the eastern Marche region, at a depth of 7 kilometers, the Italian Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV) said.

As a precaution, schools in Pesaro and other nearby cities were closed, and rail traffic passing through Pesaro along the Adriatic coast was suspended.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s office said she was “in constant contact” with Civil Protection authorities and the head of the Marche region to follow developments.

Read more: Six dead after powerful earthquake rocks Nepal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size