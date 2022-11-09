UK minister Gavin Williamson resigns over claims of bullying colleagues
British minister Gavin Williamson resigned on Tuesday from the government over claims that he bullied colleagues, raising questions about Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s judgement just weeks into the job.
Sunak became Britain’s third prime minister in two months in October, pledging to restore integrity and professionalism to the heart of government following months of turmoil under his predecessors, Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
But his first two weeks in the job have been overshadowed by rows about first his interior minister, Suella Braverman, and now Williamson, who has been forced out of government for the third time in less than four years.
The Sunday Times and other newspapers had reported that colleagues had accused Williamson of acting in a bullying manner, sending expletive-laden messages and telling one government official to “slit your throat.”
Williamson said in a letter to Sunak on Tuesday that he was complying with a complaints process and that while he refuted
the characterization of the messages he recognized that they were becoming a distraction for the government.
“I have therefore decided to step back from government so that I can comply fully with the complaints process that is underway and clear my name of any wrongdoing,” he said in the letter, which he published on Twitter.
“It is with real sadness that I tender my resignation.”
Sunak said in a letter in response that he accepted the resignation with “great sadness” but supported the decision.
In a bid to appease the warring factions of his party and to build a government that could last, Sunak had appointed ministers from all wings of the Conservative Party when he became prime minister in late October.
But the appointment of Williamson had raised eyebrows. Williamson was fired as defense secretary in 2019 over a national security leak, and again last year when parents criticized his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and schools during his time as education secretary.
Sunak has also come under fire for returning Braverman to the interior ministry, or Home Office, less than a week after she was fired by his predecessor for breaching email security rules.
The opposition Labour Party said Williamson’s resignation was a “damning reflection of a weak prime minister.”
“This is yet another example of Rishi Sunak’s poor judgement and weak leadership,” Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, said in a statement.
The government and fellow ministers had previously said that Williamson’s messages, if true, were not acceptable but that
more time was needed to investigate the situation.
Read more: UK PM Sunak says state cannot fix all problems: Report
-
Britain, Taiwan face many challenges as likeminded partners. UK ministerBritain and Taiwan have much in common and face many challenges as likeminded partners, a British minister told Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on ... World News
-
UK PM Sunak congratulates Netanyahu on Israel election winBritain on Monday congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his return to power in Israel, although it is also urging moderation from his hard-right ... Middle East
-
UK to pledge more than $115 mln to developing economies to tackle climate changeBritain’s foreign minister James Cleverly on Monday will announce investments of more than 100 million pounds ($115 million) to support developing ... World News
-
UK trade minister to visit Taiwan for talks, meet presidentA British minister will visit Taiwan this week for trade talks and meet President Tsai Ing-wen, his office said on Monday, the latest high-level ... World News
-
Post-Brexit trade deal: UK to reclaim access to EU research programsLondon will Monday urge Brussels to unblock access to European scientific programs for British researchers, which it says is provided for in the ... World News
-
UK’s Sunak stands by minister Gavin Williamson accused of sending bullying textsBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is standing by a government minister who has been accused of bullying a colleague, cabinet office minister Oliver ... World News
-
Nurses vote to strike in UK first: ReportNurses across the UK have voted to strike in their first national action over a pay dispute, a media report said on Sunday.For the latest headlines, ... World News
-
What to expect in Jeremy Hunt’s plan to fix UK’s fiscal holeUK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will announce a major economic package on November 17 as he tries to stabilize public finances and recover ... Features
-
UK PM Sunak says state cannot fix all problems: ReportBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said people cannot expect the state to “fix everyone’s problems” as he looks to regain public trust by being ... World News
-
UK vows ‘more radical’ measures to counter illegal migrationA British cabinet minister on Tuesday vowed “more radical” policies to counter illegal migration as record numbers make the treacherous crossing of ... World News