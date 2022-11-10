Theme
A Ukrainian serviceman holds a Stinger anti-aircraft missile at a position in a front line in Mykolaiv region. (File Photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

US pledges fresh weapons package for Ukraine, including Avenger air defense systems

Missiles for Hawk air defense systems and four Avenger air defense systems equipped with Stinger missiles will be included in the latest announcement.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
The US will provide Ukraine with more air defense capabilities and Stinger missiles, a senior Biden administration official announced Thursday.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the new package would include missiles for Hawk air defense systems and four Avenger air defense systems equipped with Stinger missiles.

“This increased air defense will be critical for Ukraine as Russia continues to use cruise missiles and Iranian-made drones to attack critical civilian infrastructure,” Sullivan said during a press briefing at the White House.

Sullivan added that the US weapons would complement other air defense contributions announced by allies and partners.

According to a statement from the Pentagon, the package will also include:

  • Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
  • 21,000 155mm artillery rounds
  • 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds
  • 10,000 120mm mortar rounds
  • 100 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs)
  • 400 grenade launchers
  • Small arms, optics, and more than 20,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition
  • Demolition equipment for obstacle clearing
  • Cold weather protective gear

“With Russia’s unrelenting and brutal air attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure, additional air defense capabilities are critical,” the statement read.

The US has committed more than $21.4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and more than $18.6 billion since the beginning of Russia’s invasion on February 24. “To meet Ukraine's evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities,” the Pentagon said.

