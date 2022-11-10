Biden to meet China’s Xi next week in Bali, will be ‘honest’ about concerns: Official

US President Joe Biden will meet with his Chinese counterpart next week ahead of the G-20 summit, the White House said Thursday.

Biden and Xi Jinping will both be in Bali and, during their meeting on Monday, will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between Washington and Beijing.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said they would also talk about how to “responsibly manage competition and work together where our interests align.”

This will be Xi’s first meeting with Biden and his first with a US president since 2019. But Biden and Xi have spoken on the phone five times, and officials from their respective governments have met on a number of occasions.

A senior Biden administration official said that Biden believes there is no substitute for face-to-face diplomacy.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Biden would lay out ideas on “how best to manage the competition responsibly.”

Biden will also raise a number of his concerns, including China’s behavior that threatens peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and US concerns about human rights violations.

The official added that Biden would relay the concerns the US and its allies have about China’s harmful economic practices.

The Russian war on Ukraine and North Korea’s recent provocations are other topics that will be brought up by the US president as well.

Ties between the US and China have deteriorated to new lows in recent years after Beijing’s human rights violations, its failure to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, its lack of cooperation on climate change, and unfair economic practices.

The Biden administration released the new US National Security Strategy last month and said China was the “only competitor with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to advance that objective.”

The National Security Strategy mentioned “Russia,” “Moscow,” or “Putin” 81 times and “China,” “PRC,” or Beijing 60 times. In comparison, Iran and Tehran were only mentioned eight times.

