EU seeking to adopt new Iran sanctions next week: Germany

The European Union will seek to adopt new sanctions against Iran next week over the Islamic republic's deadly crackdown on protests, Germany's foreign minister said Wednesday.

“We are working flat out on the next package of sanctions,” Annalena Baerbock said on Twitter. “We want to adopt it next week.”

“We won't let up,” she added. “We stand with the men and women of Iran, not only today, but as long as it is necessary.”

EU foreign ministers are due to meet in Brussels on Monday.

The bloc had already imposed sanctions in mid-October against Iran's “morality police” and 11 officials including the telecommunications minister.

Iran has been rocked by demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, following her arrest in Tehran for allegedly flouting the country's strict hijab dress rules for women.

The crackdown on nationwide protests since her death has killed at least 304 people, including 41 children and 24 women, says the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR).

