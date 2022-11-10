Theme
Insulate Britain activists with their hands glued to the ground block a roundabout at a junction on the M25 motorway during a protest in Thurrock, Britain October 13, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Just Stop Oil protesters block motorway in London

The Associated Press
Protesters from the environmentalist group Just Stop Oil climbed on top of UK motorway gantries on Thursday for a fourth day of protests.

Footage showed police removing a person from a gantry on the M25 motorway and placing them into a police van.

Essex police and Surrey police were both dealing with activists climbing gantry on different junctions of the motorway, reports said.

The group Just Stop Oil wants the British government to halt new oil and gas projects.

Just Stop Oil has drawn attention, and criticism, for targeting artworks in museums.

In July, Just Stop Oil activists glued themselves to the frame of an early copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at London’s Royal Academy of Arts, and to John Constable’s “The Hay Wain” in the National Gallery.

Activists have also blocked bridges and intersections across London during two weeks of protests.

