Russia-Ukraine war: US general estimates 200,000 military casualties on both sides

Around 100,000 Russian and 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers are estimated to have been killed or injured in the Ukraine war so far, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, was quoted by the BBC as saying.

About 40,000 civilians died after being caught up in Russia’s war in Ukraine, Milley, who serves as US President Joe Biden’s most senior military adviser, suggested.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“You’re looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded,” he told the BBC. “Same thing probably on the Ukrainian side.”

In the latest update from Moscow in September, the country had said that 5,937 troops had been killed since the start of the conflict. Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu dismissed reports suggesting a significantly higher deal toll.

“There has been a tremendous amount of suffering, human suffering,” Milley added.

He believes that between 15 and 30 million refugees have been created since Russia invaded Ukraine in what it calls a “special military operation” on February 24.

However, the top general said he has observed signs that Kyiv might be willing to re-enter talks with Moscow.

Earlier this week, the Washington Post reported that the US has been privately encouraging Ukraine to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia, citing unnamed sources.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on October 4 formally declaring the prospect of any Ukrainian talks with President Vladimir Putin “impossible” but leaving the door open to talks with Russia.

US and Ukrainian officials acknowledged that Zelenskyy’s ban on talks with Putin had generated concern in parts of Europe, Africa and Latin America, where the war’s effects on costs of food and fuel are felt most sharply, the Post said.

Speaking in New York, the top US general said that to ensure any success in Russia-Ukraine talks, both sides would need to reach a “mutual recognition” that a wartime victor was “maybe not achievable through military means, and therefore you need to turn to other means.”

Read more:

US privately urging Ukraine to be open to talks with Russia: Report

Russia likely committed ‘crimes against humanity’ for Ukrainian deportation: Amnesty

More than 100,000 Russian military casualties in Ukraine: US general