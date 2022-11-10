Suspect indicted on federal charges in attack on Pelosi’s husband
A man accused of attacking US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer at the couple’s San Francisco home was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday on attempted kidnapping and assault charges.
David Wayne DePape, 42, had already faced the same charges under a criminal complaint filed in US District Court for Northern California.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
State prosecutors have charged him with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, elder abuse, false imprisonment and threatening a public official.
DePape was arrested on Oct. 28 after he allegedly forced his way into the home, demanded to see Nancy Pelosi and then clubbed her husband, Paul, in the head with a hammer.
Paul Pelosi, 82, a real estate and venture capital executive, was released last week from the hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.
Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat who is second in the line of succession to the presidency, was in Washington at the time.
Read more:
Nancy Pelosi says attack on her husband will affect decision whether to retire
-
Pelosi hammer attack suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder and other chargesThe man accused of breaking into US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and clubbing her husband in the head with a hammer pleaded not ... World News
-
Nancy Pelosi’s husband released from hospital after attackHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband has been released from hospital, the US politician said Thursday, following an attack in which a man broke into ... World News
-
Nancy Pelosi says attack on her husband will affect decision whether to retireUS House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday the recent attack on her husband by a hammer-wielding intruder in their home was especially painful to ... World News