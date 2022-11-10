Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom looks on during a joint press conference with his German counterpart at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin on November 10, 2022. (AFP)
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom looks on during a joint press conference with his German counterpart at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin on November 10, 2022. (AFP)

Swedish foreign minister to go to Turkey in NATO bid

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said Thursday he would go to the Turkish capital Ankara “shortly” to push forward the Scandinavian country’s NATO accession bid.

“Sweden is working diligently towards a quick and seamless entry into NATO,” Billstrom told a press conference in Berlin after meeting Germany’s foreign minister.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I will shortly go to Ankara this autumn to continue discussions with my counterparts there,” Billstrom said.

Sweden and Finland dropped decades of military non-alignment and scrambled to become NATO members in May, after Russia invaded Ukraine.

But Turkey has threatened to block their bids and sought concessions, leading to a deal in June with the Nordic states that included provisions on extraditions and sharing information.

New Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson visited Ankara on Tuesday to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the hope of persuading the Turkish leader to drop his objections.

Following the meeting, Erdogan said a joint meeting would be organized in Stockholm later this month, without specifying the date.

Kristersson’s trip to Ankara showed there was “still plenty room for dialogue,” Billstrom said Thursday.

“I think the discussions are continuing in a very positive way,” he said.

Finland, Sweden and Turkey would continue their joint talks on accession as well, Billstrom said.

“When all conditions laid down in the memoranda have been fulfilled, the Turkish parliament will be ready to ratify,” he said.

Read more:

Sweden reiterates bid to join NATO ahead of Turkey talks

NATO chief says ‘time to welcome’ Finland, Sweden

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size