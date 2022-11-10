Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A view of a plane flying over Sharm El-Sheikh, during the COP27 climate summit in Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 7, 2022. REUTERS
A view of a plane flying over Sharm El-Sheikh, during the COP27 climate summit in Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 7, 2022. REUTERS

What to expect on Thursday at COP27

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

At the UN climate conference on Thursday, delegations are expected to be in closed-door negotiations over the details of this year's COP27 agenda.

The summit's main stage opens for panel discussions and presentations by business leaders, civil society members, scientists and students.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The day features twin themes - “science” and “youth”.

A key report by the independent organization Climate Action Tracker is also expected, assessing progress made so far toward achieving the world's climate goals of keeping global warming in check.

And more business announcements and bilateral deals could be revealed.

Outside of the conference, the condition of jailed Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah was unknown as of Wednesday night, after his family pressed for information and the UN human rights chief warned that his life was in great danger.

Supporters have urged COP27 attendees on Thursday to join in a “white out” - with everyone wearing white to show solidarity with Egyptian prisoners.

Read more:

UAE, Indonesia unveil Mangrove Alliance for Climate at COP27, launches website

Climate change a 'ticking time bomb' for people in conflict zones: ICRC director

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size