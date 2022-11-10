What to expect on Thursday at COP27

At the UN climate conference on Thursday, delegations are expected to be in closed-door negotiations over the details of this year's COP27 agenda.
The summit's main stage opens for panel discussions and presentations by business leaders, civil society members, scientists and students.
The day features twin themes - “science” and “youth”.
A key report by the independent organization Climate Action Tracker is also expected, assessing progress made so far toward achieving the world's climate goals of keeping global warming in check.
And more business announcements and bilateral deals could be revealed.
Outside of the conference, the condition of jailed Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah was unknown as of Wednesday night, after his family pressed for information and the UN human rights chief warned that his life was in great danger.
Supporters have urged COP27 attendees on Thursday to join in a “white out” - with everyone wearing white to show solidarity with Egyptian prisoners.
