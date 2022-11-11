Russia bans entry to 200 US nationals, including Biden’s relatives, press secretary

The Russian foreign ministry said on Friday it had banned 200 US nationals from entering Russia, including a sister and two brothers of US President Joe Biden, in response to personal sanctions from Washington.

It said it had banned entry by Valerie Biden Owens, James Brian Biden and Francis William Biden.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was also included on the list.

