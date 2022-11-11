Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This combination of pictures created on December 06, 2021 shows US President Joe Biden during a signing ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC on November 18, 2021 and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a congress of the United Russia party in Moscow, on December 4, 2021. (AFP)
This combination of pictures created on December 06, 2021 shows US President Joe Biden during a signing ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC on November 18, 2021 and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a congress of the United Russia party in Moscow, on December 4, 2021. (AFP)

Russia bans entry to 200 US nationals, including Biden’s relatives, press secretary

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Russian foreign ministry said on Friday it had banned 200 US nationals from entering Russia, including a sister and two brothers of US President Joe Biden, in response to personal sanctions from Washington.

It said it had banned entry by Valerie Biden Owens, James Brian Biden and Francis William Biden.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was also included on the list.

Read more:

Russia’s Wagner mercenary group says forming border militia

Kyiv says Russia frees 45 Ukrainians in new prisoner swap

Status of Kherson as ‘part of Russia’ unchanged: Kremlin

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size