Russia withdrew over 30,000 servicemen to eastern bank of the Dnipro river
Russia’s defense ministry said on Friday that more than 30,000 of its servicemen have been withdrawn to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, Interfax news agency reported.
Russia’s defense ministry said earlier on Friday it had completed the withdrawal of troops from the western bank of the Dnipro river in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Earlier on Friday, the Kremlin said that Russian forces’ withdrawal from Kherson would not change the status of the region, which Moscow has proclaimed part of Russia after moving to annex it from Ukraine.
Russia claimed Kherson and three other Ukrainian regions after holding what it called referendums in September – votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.
Read more:
Russia’s Wagner mercenary group says forming border militia
Sweden charges two brothers for spying for Russia’s GRU military intelligence
-
Russian withdrawal from Kherson to take at least a week: KyivUkraine's defense minister said on Thursday it would take Russia at least a week to withdraw its troops from the southern city of Kherson and that ... World News
-
Russia's Kherson withdrawal shows its military has ‘real problems’: BidenUS President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Russia's withdrawal from the strategic Ukrainian city of Kherson showed Moscow has “real problems” in the ... World News
-
Russia downplays hopes for upcoming nuclear talks with US in EgyptRussia said on Friday it did not expect a quick breakthrough in talks with the United States on resuming nuclear arms inspections that it said would ... World News
-
Russian diplomat slates Japan’s ‘unfriendly’ actions amid Ukraine warRussia’s ambassador to Japan said on Friday the diplomatic relationship between the two countries has “greatly” worsened since Japan’s imposition of ... World News