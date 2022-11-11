Russian diplomat slates Japan’s ‘unfriendly’ actions amid Ukraine war

Russia’s ambassador to Japan said on Friday the diplomatic relationship between the two countries has “greatly” worsened since Japan’s imposition of sanctions for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mikhail Galuzin said Japan needs to take the initiative if the country wants to seek reconciliation with Russia.

Japanese media reports have suggested Galuzin will soon be leaving his post, possibly by the end of this month.

He also questioned the validity of the UN General Assembly’s resolution against Russia, saying the majority of the nations supporting the resolution were “threatened” by the United States.

The ambassador also shrugged off a question about why President Vladimir Putin would not be attending the upcoming G-20 summit in Indonesia, saying Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be attending on his behalf.

