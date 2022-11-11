Theme
Wires of an electric power line damaged by Russian military strikes are seen in a village near a frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine October 28, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Wires of an electric power line damaged by Russian military strikes are seen in a village near a frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine October 28, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Six killed in Russian air strike on Ukraine’s Mykolaiv: Mayor

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Six people were killed in a Russian rocket attack on an apartment building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv early on Friday, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said.

Rescuers were digging through the debris for survivors, Senkevych wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

