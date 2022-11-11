Theme
Taliban fighters walk as they take a day off to visit the amusement park at Kabul's Qargha lake on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, July 29, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Afghanistan

Taliban ban women from Afghanistan’s parks and gyms

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
The Taliban are banning women from using parks and gyms in Afghanistan, an official said Thursday, the religious group’s latest edict cracking down on women’s rights and freedoms since they took power more than a year ago.

The Taliban overran the country last year, seizing power in August 2021.

They have banned girls from middle school and high school, despite initial promises to the contrary, restricted women from most fields of employment, and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public.

A spokesman from the Ministry of Virtue and Vice said the ban was being introduced because people were ignoring gender segregation orders and that women were not wearing the required hijab, or head covering.

The ban on women using gyms and parks came into force this week.

