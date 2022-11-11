Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, attend a news conference with Swiss President Ignazio Cassis after their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A file photo shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy hails ‘historic day’ as forces enter Kherson

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday hailed a “historic day” and said that military special forces were inside the southern city of Kherson following Russia’s announced retreat.

“Today is a historic day. We are taking back Kherson.

“As of now, our defenders are on the outskirts of the city. But special units are already in the city,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram, posting video footage that appeared to show Ukrainian troops gathering with residents of the city.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Ukrainian troops met with joy in Kherson as Russia abandons biggest prize

Russia withdrew over 30,000 servicemen to eastern bank of the Dnipro river

Status of Kherson as ‘part of Russia’ unchanged: Kremlin

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size