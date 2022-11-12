Britain hails Russian ‘strategic failure’ in Kherson
Moscow’s “strategic failure” in the city of Kherson will sow doubt among the Russian public about the point of the war in Ukraine, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Saturday.
Kherson was the first major urban hub to fall after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine on February 24.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Russia’s announced withdrawal from Kherson marks another strategic failure for them. In February, Russia failed to take any of its major objectives except Kherson,” Wallace said in a statement.
“Now with that also being surrendered, ordinary people of Russia must surely ask themselves: ‘What was it all for?’”
The United States hailed Ukraine’s recapture of the Black Sea port city as an “extraordinary victory,” as liberated residents sang the Ukrainian national anthem in Kherson’s main square.
With Russia pulling its forces out of Kherson to defensive positions on the east bank of the Dnipro river, Wallace said the invasion had “only achieved international isolationism and humiliation.”
“The UK and the international community will continue to support them (Ukraine), and while the withdrawal is welcome, no one is going to underestimate the continuing threat posed by the Russian Federation.”
Read more:
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy hails ‘historic day’ as forces enter Kherson
Russia withdrew over 30,000 servicemen to eastern bank of the Dnipro river
-
Russia’s Wagner mercenary group says forming border militiaThe head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said Friday that his organization had started training civilians in Russian regions ... World News
-
White House hails Ukraine’s ‘extraordinary victory’ in KhersonThe White House on Saturday hailed what it said appeared to be an “extraordinary victory” for Ukraine in recapturing the city of Kherson from Russian ... World News
-
Graffiti artist Banksy reveals painting in war-torn UkraineWorld-renowned graffiti artist Banksy has unveiled his latest artwork on a shelling-damaged building in Ukraine.Shared on Instagram, the graffiti ... Art and culture
-
IMF announces start of new policy discussions with UkraineThe International Monetary Fund said it was starting “policy discussions” with Ukraine on Friday, building on meetings held in Vienna last month as ... World News