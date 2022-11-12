Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Mayor of Lille Martine Aubry walks near a collapsed building in the city of Lille, northern France, on November 12, 2022. (AFP)
Mayor of Lille Martine Aubry walks near a collapsed building in the city of Lille, northern France, on November 12, 2022. (AFP)

Buildings collapse in France’s Lille, doctor missing

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Rescue workers were searching through rubble for a missing doctor after two buildings collapsed in the northern French town of Lille on Saturday.

“We are almost certain that this person is in the rubble,” said fire service Lieutenant Colonel Stephane Beauventre, in a message broadcast by the CODIS emergency operations center.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“His phone is not answering, his car is in the car park... and he has not taken his duty Rota,” he added.

Two small adjoining houses collapsed on Saturday in a shopping street in the city center.

At first the collapses did not appear to have caused any casualties. The homes were evacuated during the night as a precautionary measure following a warning by a resident that one of the walls was “warped,” police said.

Officials visited neighboring houses on Saturday to check for cracks or gas leaks following the collapse.

“We heard a noise for a few seconds, very softly at first. We thought it was the scaffolding falling,” Ludovic Ficher, 30, who works in an adjoining building, told AFP.

“When we realized that the whole building was collapsing, we all ran out,” he added.

“I was scared to death.”

Read more: France says two more citizens detained in Iran, bringing total to seven

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size