China’s Li says nation to boost trade cooperation with ASEAN

China and Southeast Asian countries will step up cooperation in trade, industrialization, the digital economy, energy transition and modern agriculture, according to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

China calls for the strengthening of macroeconomic policy coordination among countries as the Covid pandemic’s shock lingers and global economic recovery remains sluggish, Li said in a speech at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Phnom Penh on Friday, according to a report by the official Xinhua News Agency.

The country is willing to handle South China Sea issues properly, based on mutual respect, Li said. In a separate meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday, Li said China is willing to increase direct flights with Singapore to facilitate personnel exchange, according to Xinhua.

China and Vietnam will continue to expand bilateral trade, Li said after meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Friday, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

China is willing to increase direct flights with Vietnam gradually, Li said.

