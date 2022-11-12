Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Nepal region: EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck in Nepal on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), EMSC said.
On Wednesday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck Nepal, killing at least six people and destroying multiple houses in the western district of Doti, close to populous towns, officials said.
Nepal is still rebuilding after two major earthquakes in 2015 killed almost 9,000 people, destroyed whole towns and centuries-old temples and caused a $6 billion blow to the economy.
